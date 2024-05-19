Contact established with two passengers of Raisi’s helicopter — vice president

DUBAI, May 19. /TASS/. Contact has been established with two passengers who were onboard Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s helicopter that crash landed in northwestern Iran, Iranian Vice President Mohsen Mansouri said.

"We got in touch with two people who were onboard the helicopter several times. It looks like that the accident is not serious," the IRNA news agency quoted him as saying.

According to Mansouri, there were three helicopters and radio contact was lost with the one carrying the president. He said that contact was established with "one of the passengers and a crew member." "We can assume that the accident was not very serious," he noted.