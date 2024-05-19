Slovak PM's life no longer in danger, top defense official says

BRATISLAVA, May 19. /TASS/. The life of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico is not in danger and the prognosis for his recovery is positive, Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Robert Kaliniak said.

"Robert Fico’s life is no longer in danger," Slovak Radio quoted the official as saying. "There has been a miracle in the city of Banska Bystrica (in the hospital where the Prime Minister is staying - TASS) in recent days," he emphasized.

According to him, among them was the work of hospital doctors who saved the life of Fico, who was wounded four times, including in the abdomen. The prime minister has successfully undergone two surgical operations since Wednesday.

Kaliniak said that the country’s government was working smoothly and fulfilling the tasks defined together with Fico. "The prime minister himself must now rest and recover," he pointed out. Representatives of the Banska Bystrica hospital authorities expressed hope that Fico's recovery would be successful, but stressed that his condition was still very serious.

An armed attack on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico took place in the town of Handlova on May 15. The politician suffered gunshot wounds and had to undergo surgery. The shooter was detained. According to the Slovak media, writer Juraj Cintula attacked Fico for political reasons as he disagreed with his views and the government’s policies.

Robert Fico took office as Slovak prime minister on October 25, 2023. Earlier, he served as prime minister in 2006-10 and 2012-18. The politician has long been critical of the West’s Ukraine strategy, emphasizing that there is no military solution to the conflict, while weapons supplies to Kiev are only leading to numerous casualties.