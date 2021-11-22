Investigation made final conclusions on Kursk submarine tragedy — Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 22. /TASS/. The Kremlin believes it is not necessary to comment on new theories about the Kursk submarine disaster, since the investigation has already made its final conclusions, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov reported on Monday.

"[There are] no comments. You know that there was a probe. The investigation made its final conclusion, and therefore we do not want to comment on the emergence of any other theories here," he stressed.

The Kremlin spokesman responded to a request to comment on the information that the submarine could allegedly have sunk from a collision with a NATO submarine. The nuclear submarine missile cruiser K-141 Kursk sank on August 12, 2000, during exercises in the Barents Sea as a result of an explosion in a torpedo tube.