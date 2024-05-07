Defense chief says Finland may reopen crossing points on Russian border

HELSINKI, May 7. /TASS/. Crossing points on Finland’s border with Russia may reopen once Helsinki adopts a proposed law on refugees, Finnish Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen said.

"The border may reopen to passenger vehicles if a new ‘return law’ is adopted," he told the Etela-Saimaa newspaper during a visit to towns on the Russian border.

"The law is currently being finalized. It is expected to be submitted to parliament in one to two weeks. The law should enter into force very soon," the minister added.

On May 5, the Helsingin Sanomat newspaper reported that the vote on a bill which would make it possible to refuse asylum to refugees right on the border had been delayed.

On April 4, the Finnish government decided that all checkpoints on the border with Russia will remain closed indefinitely due to the uncontrolled arrival of refugees from third countries.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said earlier that Finland’s move to close the border crossings was creating new dividing lines in Europe and that Moscow would duly respond to these actions after interagency consultations.