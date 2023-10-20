Russia actively shifting energy exports to Asia-Pacific region — Deputy Energy Minister

BANGKOK, October 20. /TASS/. Russia is actively reorienting energy exports to the countries of the Asia-Pacific region, where it has new partners, Deputy Energy Minister Sergey Mochalnikov told TASS.

He was speaking after the 3rd Asia-Pacific Energy Forum, held under the auspices of the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) in Bangkok.

"We are actively reorienting our energy exports and potential to the east, so additional volumes of oil are already being supplied, new gas supply routes via pipelines are being discussed. There is a fairly active increase in LNG supplies to the Asia-Pacific market. Our coal from the European market has gone to the countries of the Asia-Pacific region and the Global South," he said.

The Deputy Energy Minister noted that the energy consumption market in the Asia-Pacific region is growing faster than in any other region of the world.

"Russia has traditional partners here, while new ones are emerging, but in general [Russian] volumes of energy supplies in this region are growing," he said.

"ESCAP remains a platform outside of politics. It discusses economy and the development of countries, and today it is becoming much more relevant due to its depoliticization. The Asia-Pacific market is now the most in demand due to its rapid growth. We have always been present here, and now our representation is strengthening," the Deputy Minister said.

The 3rd Asia-Pacific Energy Forum was held at the ESCAP headquarters in Bangkok. The Russian delegation was represented by more than 40 participants, including representatives of companies in the fuel and energy sector.