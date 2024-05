DUBAI, May 19. /TASS/. A helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has made an emergency landing near the city of Varzeqan near the Iranian-Azerbaijani border, the IRNA news agency reported.

According to IRNA, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and several more officials were reported onboard. Rescuers are on their way to the site.