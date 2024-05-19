11 civilians hurt in Ukraine’s shelling attack o Shebekino in Belgorod Region

BELGOROD, May 19. /TASS/. Eleven civilians, including three children, were hurt as a result of Ukraine’s shelling attack on the city of Shebekino in Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region, the region’s governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said.

"According to preliminary data, eleven people, including three children, were hurt. They are receiving necessary medical treatment," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to the governor, the city was shelled from a multiple launch missile system. Seven multi-apartment houses and 25 passenger cars were damaged.