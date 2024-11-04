Russian, Azerbaijani prime ministers discuss current issues of cooperation over phone

MOSCOW, November 4. /TASS/. Current issues of Russian-Azerbaijani trade-and-economic and scientific-and-technical cooperation were the focus of a phone call between the two countries’ prime ministers, Mikhail Mishustin of Russia and Ali Asadov of Azerbaijan, the Russian government’s press service said.

