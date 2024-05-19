Iran’s Red Crescent refutes reports that Raisi’s helicopter has been found

DUBAI, May 19. /TASS/. The Iranian Red Crescent Society’s crisis management center has refuted reported that Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s helicopter has been found after making an emergency landing in northwestern Iran.

"The report that the helicopter with Raisi and his team onboard has been found is not true. The search operation continues," the IRNA agency quoted it as saying.

Earlier, the state-run Press TV reported that rescuers have found Raisi’s helicopter. Later on, the deleted the relevant item from its Telegram channel.