MELITOPOL, May 19. /TASS/. Russian forces have reached the suburbs of the Kiev-controlled city of Gulyapole in the Zaporozhye Region, Vladimir Rogov, a member of the Russian Public Chamber, told TASS.

"As for the Gulyapole area, our forces have considerably advanced from the southeast, from Marfopol and Novoselovka, despite the fact that the area is heavily mine-stubbed. They have advanced to about 1.5 kilometers and are now in Gulaypole’s suburb," he said.