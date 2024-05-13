Armenian opposition leader Bagrat Galstanyan calls for more protests across country

YEREVAN, May 13. /TASS/. Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, the leader of Armenia’s Tavush for the Homeland opposition movement, has called to increasing pressure on the authorities and organizing actions of disobedience across the country.

"Tomorrow, we will increase pressure across the entire country, from the north to the south. There should be more rallies across Armenia. We will begin at eight in the morning in Yerevan," he said at a protest rally.

Grass-roots protests against the delimitation and demarcation of the border with Azerbaijan in the Tavush region and ceding four villages to Baku are coordinated by the Tavush for the Homeland movement. The movement is led by archbishop Bagrat, who has been accused by government- and Western-sponsored mass media, bloggers and experts of being paid by Russia to organize the protests.