Putin may propose candidate for prime minister as early as today — spokesman

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin may propose a candidate for a new prime minister for approval by the State Duma as early as today, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has told TV Channel One.

"This can be expected," he said, answering a relevant question.

Peskov recalled that after the inauguration, the Russian government resigned and the members of the Cabinet continued to work in the status of acting ministers.

"But, as the president said yesterday, the main thing is to continue working as usual, because there are many tasks and the pace is to remain high. We must not take a pause even for an hour. The work will continue," Peskov emphasized.

He suggested that candidates for the prime minister’s post might well have been among the guests of the ceremony.

"For sure," Peskov replied to the media's question. "We will find out together with you," he added.

The president appoints the head of the Russian government after the State Duma approves the nominee.