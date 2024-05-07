US sees no signs indicating Russia’s plans to use nuclear weapons — Pentagon

WASHINGTON, May 7. /TASS/. The US Department of Defense has not yet seen any signs indicating Russia’s potential plans of using nuclear weapons, Department of Defense spokesperson Sabrina Singh told reporters at a daily briefing.

When asked to comment on the Russian Defense Ministry’s declared plans to rehearse preparations and use of non-strategic nuclear weapons during a military exercise, she said: "We have not seen any reason to adjust our own nuclear posture. We haven't seen any indications that Russia plans to use a nuclear weapon."

She added that the United States views the decision to hold a military exercise of this kind as "deeply irresponsible."

The Russian Defense Ministry earlier said the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces had begun preparations for drills that will involve missile units in the Southern Military District, aircraft and the Navy, and rehearse the use of non-strategic nuclear weapons. The Defense Ministry also said that the exercises are a response, among other things, to provocative statements and threats from certain Western officials.