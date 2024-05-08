West should engage in dialogue with Russia — US expert

WASHINGTON, May 8. /TASS/. Western countries should accept Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invitation for a dialogue, amid the current situation which has brought the world to the brink of a major conflict, director of the Nuclear Studies Institute at American University Peter Kuznick has told TASS, commenting on the Russian leader’s inauguration speech.

In his opinion, the world is on the verge of a most serious conflict while "NATO is conducting massive war games."

"Macron keeps threatening to send French combat forces to Ukraine. Britain gives the green light to attacking deeper in Russia. Longer range ATACMS and F-16 are being deployed to Ukraine. And Russia announces plans to conduct tactical nuclear weapons drills in response. World War III appears to be on the horizon," he said.

The expert believes that under these circumstances, the West requires a dialogue with Russia to negotiate a settlement in Ukraine and renew strategic stability talks.

"In this situation, the U.S., Ukraine, and NATO should accept Putin's offer both in terms of negotiating a settlement over Ukraine and in terms of renewing strategic stability talks. More saber-rattling by either side just reinforces the sickness that has descended upon our planet," the expert continued.

"The time to talk and try to find common ground is long past due as is the time to try to understand how the world looks through the eyes of our adversaries, an ability that no American president has manifest since the last year of the Kennedy presidency," he added.

Putin was inaugurated as president of Russia for the fifth time. The ceremony that kicked off his new presidential term took place on Tuesday. In his speech, the president outlined the country’s top priorities, such as the well-being of the people, respect for the country’s long-standing traditions, and further developing partnerships with the countries of the global majority. According to the president, Moscow is ready for dialogue on security and strategic stability, but "it should not be held from a position of strength but should be free of arrogance, conceit and a sense of exceptionalism," "the parties to the dialogue should be equal and have respect for each other’s interests.".