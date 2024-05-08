US trying to destabilize situation in India ahead of general election — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. US accusations that India is violating religious freedom rights are aimed at destabilizing the situation in the country during the general election, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"Regular unfounded accusations of the US towards New Delhi <…> in the violation of religious freedom is nothing but a reflection of the US’ misunderstanding of the national mentality, the historical context of the development of the country of India and disrespect for India as a country and as a state," she said. "The reason for this is the intention to destabilize the domestic political situation in India in order to complicate the general election taking place in the country," Zakharova pointed out.

The diplomat emphasized that such actions of the US are interference in India’s internal affairs.

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said earlier that the general election being held in the country from April to June will be the largest voting ever taking place in the world with 968 million registered voters, 14 million election commission employees, and 1.2 million polling booths.