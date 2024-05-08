Ukrainian shelling leaves female civilian wounded in Gorlovka, mayor says

DONETSK, May 8. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military’s shelling has left a female civilian wounded in the city of Gorlovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Mayor Ivan Prikhodko said.

"A female civilian suffered wounds in Gorlovka as a result of Ukraine’s armed aggression," he wrote on Telegram.

In addition, two of the city’s neighborhoods lost power.

According to the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to Ukrainian War Crimes, at least ten projectiles were fired at the city in the morning.