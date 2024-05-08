Russia to develop cooperation with North Korea in all possible areas — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Russia intends to develop cooperation with North Korea in all areas, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters and called North Korea a very promising partner.

"We rate highly our bilateral relations with North Korea and we intend to continue developing them in all possible areas. This is our good and very promising partner," he said when asked whether Russia had increased oil supplies to North Korea in circumvention of the UN Security Council’s resolution, due to which the US does not rule out introduction of new sanctions.

US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said earlier that the US together with its partners would continue imposing sanctions for allegedly assisting weapons and petroleum products supplies between Russia and North Korea. US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said that Russia had allegedly boosted oil supplies to North Korea in circumvention of the UN Security Council’s resolution, due to which Washington did not rule out introduction of respective sanctions.

Earlier, Russia used its veto power in the UN Security Council and blocked a draft resolution submitted by the United States to extend until April 30, 2025 the mandate of an expert panel on North Korea sanctions. Peskov said then that the move to veto a UN Security Council resolution was in line with Russia’s interests.