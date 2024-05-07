Russian government resigns

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. The Russian government resigned to the newly elected president, Vladimir Putin, by a decree signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, the government Telegram channel said.

This procedure is enshrined in law: the cabinet resigns after a new president is sworn in. The ceremony marking the beginning of Vladimir Putin’s new presidential term took place today at 12:00 p.m. Moscow time.

The cabinet will continue to carry out its duties until a new government is appointed.

Appointment of a new cabinet

The Russian government will be appointed under a new procedure, cemented by a connotational amendment in 2020, for the first time. Previously, all cabinet members were appointed by presidential decrees: a prime minister was appointed after consultations with the State Duma, while ministers and deputy prime ministers were appointed without any such talks.

Now, almost all of them will have to be approved by the parliament first. Within two weeks after the inauguration, the president must present a candidate chosen by the prime minister, after which there is a one-week deliberation process. If the lawmakers approve the candidate, the president then appoints them to office.

If the candidate is rejected, the president appoints another candidate - either a new one or the same one again. If the State Duma rejects the proposed candidate three times, then, by law, the head of state appoints the prime minister on their own; at the same time, the head of state has the power to dismiss the State Duma and hold a new election.

Consultations with the State Duma are necessary for most federal ministers and deputy prime ministers, but their candidacies are introduced by the prime minister, not the president. If the State Duma appoints the candidates, the head of state cannot reject them. If the proposed candidates are rejected three times, the president has the power to appoint the cabinet members on their own - from a list prepared by the prime minister.

Ministers of Internal Affairs, Emergency Situations, Defense, Foreign Affairs and Justice are excluded from this list: the president appoints them after consultations with the Federation Council.