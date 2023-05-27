Number of millionaires in Ukraine increases by more than 15% in 2022

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. The number of Ukrainian residents with income surpassing 1 mln hryvnias ($27,000) increased last year, Daniil Getmantsev, head of Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada committee on finances and tax and customs policy said on Friday.

"The number of official millionaires in 2022 increased from 8,177 to 9,511," he wrote on his Telegram channel noting that this does not mean that the actual income of Ukrainians has grown. In his opinion, this indicates that people became more responsible about declaring their revenues.

Meanwhile, earlier, the State Tax Service of Ukraine reported that the number of tax returns filed by the residents in 2022 had dropped almost by 79,000, to roughly 170,000. According to the agency, over the same period, the Ukrainians’ declared income has reduced by 25.3 bln hryvnias ($690 mln) to 114.5 bln hryvnias ($3.13 bln) with tax revenues coming to 3.2 bln hryvnias ($87.5 mln).

Last December, the Ukrainian edition of Forbes reported that since early February 2022, the cumulative capital of the wealthiest Ukrainians had dropped by more than $20 bln to $22.5 bln.