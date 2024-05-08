Ukrainian companies report damage to energy facilities

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Three thermal power plants have suffered damage in Ukraine following explosions, the DTEK energy company said.

According to data posted on the company’s Telegram channel, the power plants’ equipment was seriously damaged and experts are working on the problem. However, the company did not specify the location of the facilities.

Meanwhile, the Ukrenergo company reported that explosions had damaged an energy facility in central Ukraine. Besides, energy facilities had suffered damage in several regions of the country, the company added.

Earlier, air raid sirens went off across Ukraine. Blasts were reported in several regions and cities, including the capital Kiev. Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko said later that power generation and transmission sites had been damaged in the Vinnitsa, Ivano-Frankovsk, Kirovograd, Lvov and Poltava regions, as well as in the Kiev-controlled part of the Zaporozhye Region.