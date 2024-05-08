Armenia to refrain from financing CSTO activity in 2024

YEREVAN, May 8. /TASS/. Armenia will refrain from financing the activity of the Collective Security Treaty Organizations (CSTO), a Russia-led security bloc, in 2024, Armenian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Ani Badalyan said.

"Armenia will refrain from joining the CSTO Collective Security Council resolution of November 23, 2023 on the CSTO budget for 2024 and from participating in financing the organization’s activity envisaged by this resolution. However, it will not object to adopting this resolution in a curtailed format," she told the Factor.am agency.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said earlier that his country cannot rely on the CSTO and he cannot answer Armenian society’s question why the country should be its member. In recent time, Yerevan has skipped numerous meeting in a range of integration formats. Thus, Pashinyan did not attend the CSTO summit in Minsk in 2023 and announced that Armenia had suspended its participation in this organization.

CSTO Secretary General Imangali Tasmagambetov told TASS on April 22 that it was a matter of "an independent and sovereign country" to decide whether to take part in the upcoming CSTO summit or not. However, he said that he hoped that many might change for the better before the summt.