Russia vows not to deport Ukrainian citizens missing ‘green card’ deadline

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. The citizens of Ukraine who plan to apply for "a green card" missing the December 31, 2024 deadline stipulated by law will not be deported from Russia, nor will their temporary stay be cut short, the Russian Interior Ministry told TASS.

"As regards citizens of Ukraine whose residence until August 27, 2022 was registered outside the Donetsk People’s Republic, the Lugansk People’s Republic, the Zaporozhye or Kherson Regions and who applied to the Russian Interior Ministry’s territorial bodies to obtain a ‘green card’ in violation of the statutory deadline of December 31, 2024, no measures to expel them from the Russian Federation (a shorter temporary stay or deportation) will be applied to them," the ministry said.

The Interior Ministry added that this procedure does not cover the citizens who were released from imprisonment, who pose a threat to national or public security, who presented forged IDs or reported false information.

"The Russian Interior Ministry recommends that before the designated period expires, the above-mentioned citizens undergo a medical examination and apply to local bodies of the Interior [Ministry] of the Russian Federation, where they are actually staying on the territory of the Russian Federation, to undergo dactyloscopy registration and photographing as well as to receive assistance regarding obtaining citizenship of the Russian Federation," the ministry said.