Putin signs decree setting Russia’s development goals for 2030

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree that sets national development goals for 2030 and for a longer run, the Kremlin said.

The decree is titled On the National Development Goals of the Russian Federation until 2030 and for a Longer Term until 2036.

The new May decree defines such national development goals as population preservation and family support, education of a patriotic and socially responsible person, comfortable and safe living environment, environmental well-being, sustainable and vibrant economy, technological leadership, as well as digital transformation of government administration, economy and social area, and others.

Structure of the decree

The preamble to the decree states that it was signed with the aim of sustainable economic and social development of the country, strengthening the sovereignty of its government, culture, values and economy, increasing the population and improving the living standard. Putin, according to the document, based the decree "on traditional Russian spiritual and moral values and the principles of patriotism, the priority of the person, social justice and equal opportunities, ensuring the security of the country and public safety, openness to the outside world, economic development based on fair competition, entrepreneurship and private initiative, high efficiency and technology".

The decree consists of 11 paragraphs, many of which are broken down into separate subparagraphs with specific goals and targets.

"This decree shall enter into force from the day of its signing," it says.

The decree replaced the previous version of the decree on national development goals from 2020.

History of May decrees

Starting in 2012, when his new presidential term begins, Putin signs decrees defining the main goals of the country's development. On May 7, 2012, the day of his inauguration, 11 such decrees were signed, containing 218 instructions to government agencies on development goals for 2020 in the economic, social, demographic, and scientific areas. On May 7, 2018, the president signed a new decree, on national goals and strategic development objectives for 2024. That document was updated in 2020. Many of the planned objectives, such as ramping up Russia’s GDP so it ranks the world’s fifth largest, were achieved ahead of schedule.