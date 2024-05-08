Ukrainian army leaving positions near Avdeyevka over Russia’s incessant gunfire — POW

DONETSK, May 8. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops are leaving defensive lines near Avdeyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over Russia’s incessant gunfire, captured soldier of Ukraine’s 25th separate airborne brigade Yury Yurechko told TASS on Wednesday.

"There are incessant bombardments of our positions there. We could not show our heads over the trench as we were constantly shelled. It is hard to hold the defense there, which is almost impossible and dugouts are smashed and soldiers have to leave for neighboring shelters but it won’t last long. The troops are hunted down from UAVs and immediately attacked. Those who survive leave for more distant positions," the Ukrainian prisoner-of-war said.

The escape gives only a few a chance to survive as frequently incessant Russian artillery accurate strikes rule out this option for Ukrainian troops, he added.

Yurechko was captured near Avdeyevka in the area between the settlements of Tonenkoye and Orlovka in mid-April.