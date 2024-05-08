Aerospace Forces receive new Su-35S fighters

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. The Russian Aerospace Forces received a batch of new Su-35S multirole fighters of generation 4++. They were produced by the Gagarin Aircraft Plant in Komsomolsk-on-Amur, the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) said.

"The plant in Komsomolsk-on-Amur has reached a rhythmical production pace this year. It is the second batch of combat aircraft delivered to the Aerospace Forces. The plant fulfils the commitments in the deliveries of new aircraft and works to create new batches of serial Su-35 and Su-57 jets," UAC CEO Yury Slyusar said.

Su-35S have passed ground and flight trials and flew from Komsomolsk-on-Amur to the deployment airfield.

Su-35S (Flanker-E+ by NATO classification) is a deeply upgraded super maneuverable multirole fighter jet of generation 4++ designed with fifth-generation technologies. It is distinguished by a new digital avionic complex, a new radar with passive phased antenna array and increased number of simultaneously tracked and attacked targets, plasma-ignition engines of increased capacity and controllable vectoring. The engines correspond to fifth-generation power plants as they develop supersonic speed without a boost. Su-35S is a deep upgrade of Su-27. It has a reinforced glider and no frontal horizontal fins and brake flap. Braking at landing is done by turning rudders to different sides.