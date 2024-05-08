Inquiry against German Air Force chief over leaked conversation closed

BERLIN, May 8. /TASS/. The Berlin prosecutor’s office has closed the inquiry against German Air Force Commander Lt. Gen. Ingo Gerhartz in connection with the leaked conversation where German officials discussed attacking the Crimean Bridge with Taurus cruise missiles, the Business Insider news portal said.

According to the report, the inquiry was closed on April 10, because "initial suspicions, giving grounds for launching the inquiry, were not confirmed."

"In particular, there was no evidence of deliberate actions on behalf of the above-mentioned individual," Business Insider wrote.

No related investigations against other individuals are expected at this point.