Russia hammers Ukrainian energy, military sites in retaliatory strike — top brass

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Russian troops delivered a combined strike by precision weapons, including Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, on Ukrainian military sites in retaliation to Kiev’s attacks on Russia’s energy infrastructure, the Defense Ministry of Russia reported on Wednesday.

The strikes degraded the enemy’s potential to roll out military products and move Western equipment to the frontline, it specified.

"In retaliation to the Kiev regime’s attempts to inflict damage on Russia’s energy facilities, the Russian Armed Forces delivered a combined strike this morning by seaborne and air-launched long-range precision weapons, Kinzhal aero-ballistic hypersonic missile systems and unmanned aerial vehicles against Ukrainian energy sites and military-industrial enterprises," the ministry said in a statement.

"The goals of the strike were achieved. All the designated targets were destroyed. The strike substantially degraded Ukraine’s capabilities for rolling out military products and deploying Western-made armaments and military equipment to the line of combat engagement," the ministry said.

Russian troops liberate Kislovka community in Kharkov Region over past day

Russian troops improved their frontline positions and fully liberated the settlement of Kislovka in the Kupyansk direction in the Kharkov Region during active operations over the past 24 hours, the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West units "repelled two counterattacks by assault groups of the 31st National Guard brigade near the settlements of Grigorovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Stelmakhovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic," it said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in the Kupyansk direction over the past 24 hours amounted to 55 personnel and two 122mm D-30 howitzers, it specified.

Russian forces inflict over 350 casualties on Ukrainian army in Donetsk area in past day

Russian forces advanced to better positions and inflicted roughly 355 casualties on the Ukrainian army in the Donetsk area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Southern Battlegroup units gained more advantageous sites and inflicted damage by firepower on personnel and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 92nd assault, 28th and 93rd mechanized, 56th motorized infantry, 4th National Guard, 104th and 106th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Spornoye, Andreyevka, Kurdyumovka, Minkovka and Kleshcheyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. The enemy’s losses amounted to 355 personnel, a tank and two motor vehicles," the ministry said.

In counterbattery fire, Russian troops destroyed an American 155mm M777 howitzer, a Polish-manufactured 155mm Krab self-propelled artillery system, a 122mm D-30 howitzer, an Anklav electronic warfare station and an ammunition depot in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russian troops liberate Novokalinovo community in Avdeyevka area over past day

Russian troops fully liberated the community of Novokalinovo in the Avdeyevka direction in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) as a result of successful operations and inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 132nd mechanized and 68th jaeger brigades near the settlements of Leninskoye and Umanskoye, the ministry reported.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center units "repulsed 11 counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 24th, 47th and 100th mechanized, 59th motorized infantry, 25th airborne and 142nd infantry brigades and 78th separate air assault regiment in areas near the settlements of Shumy, Novgorodskoye, Vodyanoye, Solovyovo, Semyonovka, Pervomaiskoye and Netailovo in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in the Avdeyevka direction over the past 24 hours amounted to 415 personnel, a German-made Leopard tank, four armored combat vehicles, five motor vehicles, two 122mm D-30 howitzers and a 122mm Gvozdika motorized artillery system, it specified.

Russian troops gain better ground in south Donetsk area over past day

Russian troops gained better sites in the south Donetsk area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units took more advantageous positions and repulsed two counterattacks by the Ukrainian army’s 72nd mechanized and 123rd territorial defense brigades near the settlements of Urozhainoye and Staromayorskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in the south Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours amounted to 170 personnel, a tank, three armored combat vehicles, including a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, three motor vehicles, a US-manufactured 155mm M198 howitzer and a 152mm Akatsiya motorized artillery system, it specified.

Russian troops strike four Ukrainian army brigades in Kherson area over past day

Russian troops inflicted casualties on four Ukrainian army brigades in the Kherson area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted damage by firepower on amassed personnel and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 65th mechanized, 15th National Guard, 35th marine infantry and 121st territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Rabotino and Verbovoye in the Zaporozhye Region, Ivanovka and Tyaginka in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in the Kherson direction over the past 24 hours amounted to 55 personnel, 3 motor vehicles, a 152mm Akatsiya motorized artillery system and a 122mm D-30 howitzer, it specified.

Russian troops wipe out Ukrainian UAV production workshop over past day

Russian troops destroyed a Ukrainian UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) production workshop, ammunition and missile/artillery armament depots over the past day, the ministry reported.

"During the last 24-hour period, operational/tactical aircraft, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces destroyed a workshop of the 101st territorial defense brigade engaged in the production of unmanned aerial vehicles, ammunition and missile/artillery armament depots of the Ukrainian army. In addition, they struck the Ukrainian army’s manpower and military hardware in 113 areas," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses destroy 11 Ukrainian UAVs, ATACMS missile over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down 11 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), an ATACMS tactical missile and three Hammer smart bombs over the past day, the ministry reported.

"During the last 24-hour period, air defense capabilities shot down a US-manufactured ATACMS tactical missile, three French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs and 11 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 594 Ukrainian warplanes, 270 helicopters, 23,828 unmanned aerial vehicles, 512 surface-to-air missile systems, 15,950 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,280 multiple rocket launchers, 9,385 field artillery guns and mortars and 21,548 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.