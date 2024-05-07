Senior Russian diplomat, Libyan general discuss ensuring Libya’s sovereignty

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Special Envoy for the Middle East and Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov discussed with General Khaled Haftar from the Libyan National Army command the settlement of the military and political crisis in the Arab state and ways to ensure its sovereignty, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported.

"During a thorough exchange of views on the settlement of the military-political crisis in Libya, the focus was on the task of uniting all patriotic political and religious forces in the interests of ensuring the unity, territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Libyan state," the ministry said.