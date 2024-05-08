Pashinyan leaves for Moscow to attend summit, meet with Putin

YEREVAN, May 8. /TASS/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has left for Moscow, where he will take part in the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council summit and meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, his press service reported.

"Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is on a working visit to Russia. The summit of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council will be held in Moscow under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Pashinyan. A meeting between the Armenian Prime Minister and the Russian President is also planned," the statement said.

The summit of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, the highest body of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), will be held in Moscow on May 8. Armenia holds the chairmanship of the EAEU this year.