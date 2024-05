MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has arrived in Moscow to take part in the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council summit and meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, a TASS correspondent reported.

According to him, the plane of the Armenian Prime Minister landed at one of the Moscow airports.

Pashinyan will chair the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council summit and then meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.