Five workers wounded during Ukrainian strike on oil storage facility in Lugansk

LUGANSK, May 8. /TASS/. According to preliminary information, at least five employees of an oil storage facility in Lugansk were wounded in the latest Ukrainian missile strike, the head of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), Leonid Pasechnik, wrote on Telegram.

"According to preliminary information, five employees were wounded. They were taken to a hospital," he said. "Four ambulance vehicles have been dispatched at the site of the attack. Efforts to provide first aid to the wounded were hampered by strong fires."

He also said the strike "damaged power lines, disrupting electricity supplies to nearby houses."

"A high-pressure gas pipe is on fire. All Lugansk-based teams of the emergencies ministry are now taking part in the firefighting effort. Their current objective is to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading," Pasechnik added.

The regional head confirmed earlier reports that US-made ATACMS missiles were used to attack the facility. He assured that all the necessary emergency response measures are now being taken in the region.