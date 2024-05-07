Euroclear fighting over 100 lawsuits in Russian courts against investors demanding refund

BRUSSELS, May 7. /TASS/. The Euroclear depository is fighting more than 100 lawsuits in Russian courts, defending itself against claims from investors demanding the return of assets blocked as a result of EU sanctions, and the chances of winning these claims are slim, Euroclear's new chief executive Valerie Urbain said in an interview with the Belgian newspaper Eco.

"We are fighting over a hundred lawsuits in Russian courts. These claims are brought by local and institutional Russian investors who are demanding their money," she said.

"The likelihood that we will win these cases is quite low," she added stressing that Euroclear's assets in Russia were blocked, making it clear that a loss in Russian courts would lead to their loss for the Belgian depository.