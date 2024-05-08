More than 90% of payments in EAEU are carried out in national currencies — Putin

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. More than 90% of payments in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) are carried out in national currencies, Russian President Vladimir Putin said when opening a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in the narrow format

"The volume of mutual trade has almost doubled from 45 to 89 billion dollars. Moreover, more than 90% of settlements are already carried out in national currencies," Putin said.

The Russian leader also noted that the combined GDP of the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union, according to available estimates, increased from $1.6 trillion to $2.5 trillion, and trade turnover with third countries increased by 60%, from $579 bln to $923 bln.

The President added that Russia highly values mutually beneficial, multifaceted ties with its partners in the EAEU.

"We sincerely strive for further joint work on the comprehensive development and strengthening of our integration association. I am convinced that all colleagues that are present here share this attitude," he said.

According to Putin, this summit will not just be an anniversary one, but also truly business-like. "We will consider a number of new decisions prepared for our approval, which are of a strategic nature and aimed at deepening our cooperation in a variety of areas," he concluded.