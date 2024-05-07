US envoy leaves Russia for certain amount of time — senior Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. US Ambassador to Moscow Lynne Tracy has left Russia for a certain time period, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Channel One.

"Yes, as far as we know, Ambassador Tracy has left Russia for a certain amount of time," he said, replying to a question as to whether the American envoy has indeed left Moscow. "The Foreign Ministry was told about this some time before the issue with inviting ambassadors (to the inauguration ceremony of the Russian president - TASS) was resolved."

The inauguration ceremony of Vladimir Putin was held at the Kremlin today.