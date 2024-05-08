Belgium explains absence of ambassador at Russian president’s inauguration ceremony

BRUSSELS, May 8. /TASS/. Belgium’s ambassador did not attend Russian President Vladimir Putin’s inauguration ceremony as the country shares the European Union’s position on the presidential election that took place in Russia from March 15 to 17, the EUobsever European portal reported citing an unnamed Belgian diplomat.

"We wish to maintain normal diplomatic relations with Russia. However, Belgium shares the European Union's position on the [Russian] presidential election in mid-March," the diplomat said.

The European Parliament adopted a resolution at a plenary session in Strasbourg on April 25 alleging that the recent presidential election in Russia was undemocratic. There were no genuine alternative candidates during the election, according to the document. It also described voting in Russia’s new regions as illegal.

Putin took office as president of Russia for the fifth time on May 7. Heads of all diplomatic missions accredited in Moscow, including of unfriendly countries, were invited to the inauguration ceremony.