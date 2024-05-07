Kiev troops presumably used ATACMS missiles to strike Lugansk — politician

LUGANSK, May 8. /TASS/. Units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces used US-made ATACMS missiles to attack an oil storage facility in Lugansk, said Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the ‘We Are Together with Russia’ movement.

"Ukrainian militants delivered a strike on Lugansk. Missiles hit an oil storage facility within city limits," he wrote on Telegram. "According to preliminary information, the neo-Nazis attacked this peaceful city with ATACMS missiles with the range of 300 km from the latest US delivery."

LPR Head Leonid Pasechnik said the facility caught fire as a result of the strike. At least five workers were wounded and rushed to hospital. Nearby power lines were damaged, while a high-pressure gas pipe caught fire.