Russia wants no country to interfere in its election process — Kremlin spokesman

LONDON, May 7. /TASS/. Russia does not want any country to try to influence whom its people elect to the parliament or to the presidential office, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with Sky News.

"We elect out parliament. We elect our president. We vote for the president or don’t want to vote for the president. And we insist that we have the right to do it the way we want to do it. And we don’t want any other country to interfere in our choices, in our preferences," Peskov said.

When the British reporter claimed that "there is no opposition to speak of in Russia," Peskov pointed out that "there is opposition inside the country, of course."

"The conditions are much tougher right now, because we are in war conditions. You know, we started the special military operation two years ago to reach our own goals and to secure ourselves and our coming generations. To secure the architecture of security on this continent against existing threats coming from Ukraine, coming from NATO, so on and so forth," the spokesman said.