Authorities of two Ukrainian regions report damage to critical infrastructure

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Local authorities of central Ukraine’s Vinnitsa and Kirovograd regions reported damage to critical infrastructure on their territory.

Vinnitsa Region Chief Sergey Borzov said on his Telegram channel that some critical infrastructure in the region sustained critical damage, but gave no further details.

A similar statement was issued by his counterpart from the Kirovograd Region, Andrey Raikovich.

In turn, head of the Kiev-backed regional administration of Zaporozhye, Ivan Fedorov, reported "some damage" in the area, also without details.

Prior to that, the country’s energy minister German Galushchenko said power generation and distribution facilities were damaged in five Ukrainian regions: Vinnitsa, Ivano-Frankovsk, Kirovograd, Lvov and Poltava. Damage to energy infrastructure was also reported in the Kiev-controlled part of the Zaporozhye Region, he said.

An air raid warning was issued for the entire territory of Ukraine in the early hours of Wednesday. The media reported blasts in the capital Kiev, the city of Kremenchug in the Poltava Region), in the regions of Ivano-Frankovsk and Lvov and in Kiev-controlled city of Zaporozhye. The nationwide air raid alert was lifted on Wednesday morning only to be declared shortly after.