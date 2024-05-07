IN BRIEF: Unity, care for people, country-civilization: Putin’s inaugural speech

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Russia has become a great power thanks to the people’s selflessness and patriotism, in conditions of swift changes in the world, it is ready for independent and robust development in the interests of future generations, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during the inauguration ceremony in the Kremlin.

He stressed that the country’s top priorities are to ensure sustainable population growth, preserve the country’s civilizational traditions, and continue development in partnership with the countries of the global majority.

Here are Putin’s key statements.

About election results

Russian citizens in the latest elections "confirmed the correctness of the country's course," which is "of great importance now, that we are facing serious tests."

"I will do whatever it takes, whatever I can, to live up to your trust. I will use all powers of the head of state, enshrined in the Constitution, to that extent."

"The results of this work will depend, to a decisive degree, on our unity and solidarity, on the joint aspiration to benefit the Homeland, to protect it, to work at full capacity."

"I want to heartily thank Russian citizens in all regions of our country, the residents of our historical lands who defended the right to be together with the Motherland."

Priorities

Amid the rapid changes in the world, Russia "must be self-sufficient and competitive," open new horizons "as it has already happened many times in our history."

The basis of Russia’s statehood is "inter-ethnic harmony, preservation of traditions of all peoples living in Russia - a country-civilization united by the Russian language."

Russia's top priorities will be to have a thriving population and preserve its centuries-old values and traditions, support for this course "will continue to unite public and religious associations, political parties at all levels of the government."

"The consolidated will of millions of people is a powerful force and evidence of our commonly held firm belief that we alone will determine Russia’s future for the sake of present and future generations."

About country and its best people

Russia is confidently looking forward and is "already implementing new projects and programs that are designed to make our development even more dynamic and even more powerful."

With all its stability the Russian state system must create conditions for renewal and development: "Stability does not mean inertia."

The atmosphere in society has changed, now "reliability, mutual responsibility, sincerity, decency, nobility and courage" are highly valued.

"I will do everything so that people who have shown their best human and professional qualities prove their loyalty to the Fatherland by deeds and take leading positions in public administration, the economy, and in all spheres."2

Continuity and historical experience

Modern Russians bear responsibility before "our thousand-year-long history and our ancestors."

Previous generations of Russians stormed seemingly inaccessible heights, because they always placed their Motherland first: "They built a world power and achieved triumphs that inspire us today."

Russia's leadership should ensure the continuity of the country's development as a civilization for decades to come by bringing up the younger generation "who will strengthen Russia's might, develop our statehood."

One must remember the price of internal turmoils and shocks, therefore Russia’s political system must be sustainable and "and absolutely resilient to any threats and challenges, it must ensure gradual and stable development, unity and independence of the country."

About foreign policy

Russia is ready to strengthen good relations with "all countries that see Russia as a reliable and honest partner:" "And this is truly the world majority."

Moscow is ready to engage in a fair dialogue on security and strategic stability, but "it should not be held from a position of strength but should be free of arrogance, conceit and a sense of exceptionalism," "the parties to the dialogue should be equal and have respect for each other’s interests."

Russia does not renounce dialogue with the West: "The choice is theirs: do they intend to continue trying to restrain the development of Russia, continue the policy of aggression, pressure on our country that has not stopped for years, or look for a path to cooperation and peace."

Together with its partners in the Eurasian integration process and other sovereign centers of development, Russia would continue working to establish a multipolar world order and a system of equal and indivisible security.