Ukraine’s economy to fall into deep coma without West’s support — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. The situation in Ukraine is getting worse every day, and its economy is doomed to fall into a deep coma without support from Western countries, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated at a briefing.

"The situation in Ukraine is getting worse every day, which seriously worries the business sharks. Apparently, the Ukrainian economy is going really badly, and without Western support it is doomed to fall into a deep coma, since it has long existed at the expense of artificial injections from outside."

According to Zakharova, the Kiev regime is nothing else but "a huge global laundering operation for the transfer of tens and hundreds of billions of dollars for unknown purposes and no one knows where."