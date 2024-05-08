Ukraine to be able to mobilize no more than 10,000-15,000 convicts — report

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Ukraine will be able to draft no more than 10 to 15 thousand prisoners, and most of them will have to be forced to go to the army, Strana.Ua reported citing a source in the Ukrainian penitentiary system.

According to the source, there are currently about 28,000 inmates, and this number includes women, people unfit for military service due to health conditions, age and their criminal offenses.

"In the end, about 10 to 15 thousand people fit for mobilization remain. Maybe, even less. Few will go voluntarily, if for no other reason than a significant portion of inmates are people who have only two years or less to serve. There is no point for them to sign a contract with the army for an indefinite period. There is only one way to increase the numbers: if the authorities issue a directive on the number of inmates that must be sent to the army. Any colony has capabilities to make problems for the inmates. And then, probably, it would be possible to gather five thousands or even a little more," the employee of the Ukrainian State Penitentiary Service said.

Strana.Ua also noted that convicts aged between 18 and 57 are entitled to parole under voluntary mobilization.

Previously, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine passed a bill on mobilization of convicts. According to the document, all convicts will be subject for mobilization with the exception of "people that committed crimes against national security, murderers, rapists, pedophiles and people that committed a car traffic accident while under effect of alcohol or drugs." The bill also provides for a procedure, which includes the convicts’ agreement for mobilization and medical examination. Meanwhile, commanders of military units will also have to give their consent for admission of such conscripts.

The Ministry of Justice of Ukraine has long been advocating the mobilization of convicts. Minister Denis Maluska announced that such bill would be passed before the end of spring. According to the minister, thousands of convicts are ready to join the Ukrainian army, adding that it would be possible to draft at least 50,000 convicts.