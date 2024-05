DONETSK, May 19. /TASS/. Two civilians were killed in Ukraine’s shelling attack on the village of Alexandrovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the head of the local administration Alexey Kulemzin said.

"As a result of the shelling attack on the village of SAlexandrovka by Ukrainian neo-Nazis, two people - a man and a woman - were killed," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Earlier in the day, he reported that a woman had been wounded in Alexanndrovka after a shelling attack.