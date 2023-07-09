Introduction of advanced developments key to Russia’s national progress – Putin

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent greetings to participants, organizers and guests of the Future Technologies Forum that is taking place under the motto ‘Ahead of Time’, according to a statement released on the Kremlin’s website on Sunday.

"This year’s Forum is dedicated to quantum technologies, which can be used in a wide scope of areas: computers of new generation, the development and creation of unique medicines and materials, optimization of energy networks and logistics, as well as secure data transmission channels, ultra-sensitive measuring instruments, medicine and security," the statement reads.

"Today, amidst unprecedented external challenges and, most importantly, the sweeping, high-quality renovation of industry, agriculture and all sectors of the Russian economy, public administration and the social sphere, it is fundamentally important that the advanced developments of our engineers and researchers be introduced as quickly as possible. This is the key to strengthening our technological sovereignty and, hence, national progress and the improved well-being of our citizens," Putin noted in the message.

The forum will become a tradition and aims to provide an open platform for dialogue between representatives of the government, business and scientists in order to develop joint steps for research and technology in areas that will shape global development and the future of mankind in the near term, while Russia’s top priority is to use the enormous potential of such innovative solutions to ensure economic growth and improve the quality of people’s lives, the president added.

"I would like to point out that foreign experts will also be taking part in the upcoming meetings. I see this as a good opportunity to establish mutually beneficial cooperation and promising technological partnerships and implement joint breakthrough projects," he said.