Putin orders to send rescuers to assist in search for Raisi’s helicopter — aide

DUBAI, May 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered to send two planes and helicopters with a group of 50 rescuers to aid in the search for Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s helicopter, which made a hard landing earlier, Russian Presidential Aide Igor Levitin said during a phone call with First Vice President of Iran Muhammad Mukhbar.

"Under Putin’s orders, two modern planes and several helicopters carrying 50 mountaineer rescuers will depart to Tabriz [in the northwestern part of Iran] within one hour," Levitin said, according to Tasnim.

Putin held a meeting, attended by top defense and security officials over the incident, Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali told IRNA.

"At 10 p.m. the President of Russia, Mr. Putin held a meeting with participation of Russia’s top defense and security officials, which I attended as the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran," Jalali said.

According to the envoy, the meeting was attended by Defense Minister Andrey Belousov, Chairman of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov, Minister of Emergency Situations Alexander Kurenkov, Presidential Aide Igor Levitin and Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu.