Tokyo, Seoul to resume exchanges between armed forces, suspended after 2018 incident

TOKYO, May 20. /TASS/. Governments of Japan and South Korea intend to resume exchanges between the military, which were suspended in December, 2018, after a South Korean Navy ship locked its radar on a Japanese patrol aircraft, the Yomiuri newspaper reports.

According to the report, the sides hold negotiations to organize a meeting of the ministers of defense during the security on conference in Asia, which will take place in Singapore between May 31 and June 2. The sides may prepare a document for this meeting, aimed at preventing incidents similar to the 2018 one.

The incident in question occurred on December 20 in the Sea of Japan. The sides accused each other. In response to Tokyo’s accusations that the South Korean ship locked its weapons control radar on the Japanese plane, Seoul denied this fact and accused the Japanese plane of approaching too close to the ship.

This incident caused a serious worsening of relations between the two countries. Currently, both sides pay attention to the issue of North Kora and aim to resolve bilateral disagreements.