Double standards with regard to Russia make US look pathetic — experts

WASHINGTON, May 8. /TASS/. Double standards that the United States shows when it condemns Russia and supports Israel at the same time, make the United States appear "weak, pathetic, and isolated around the world," director of the Nuclear Studies Institute at American University Peter Kuznick has told TASS, commenting on the Russian leader’s inauguration speech.

"There are those in the US and NATO who are happy to see Ukrainians die if that will weaken Russia and often say so out loud. But war weariness is also setting in. US hypocrisy in condemning Russia while supporting Israel is making the United States look weak, pathetic, and isolated around the world," he said.

In his opinion, this approach will have a harmful effect on US President Joe Biden’s re-election prospects.

Kuznick went on to say that anti-Russian propaganda is not conductive to a peaceful settlement in Ukraine.

"But as long as the absurd notion that if Russia is not defeated in Ukraine, Russia will gobble up one piece of Europe after another continues to be promulgated by American and European hawks, there will be no settlement," he added.

As the conflict in Ukraine continues, "the global situation grows more dangerous by the day," the US expert said.

Putin was inaugurated as president of Russia for the fifth time. The ceremony that kicked off his new presidential term took place on Tuesday. In his speech, the president outlined the country’s top priorities, such as the well-being of the people, respect for the country’s long-standing traditions, and further developing partnerships with the countries of the global majority. According to the president, Moscow is ready for dialogue on security and strategic stability, but "it should not be held from a position of strength but should be free of arrogance, conceit and a sense of exceptionalism," "the parties to the dialogue should be equal and have respect for each other’s interests."