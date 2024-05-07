Press review: Russia flexes nuclear muscle and Israel signals imminent offensive in Gaza

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Russia prepares to conduct nuclear drills amid Western threats; Israel issues an evacuation warning ahead of a planned offensive in southern Gaza; and Chinese President Xi Jinping wants to forge connections with the EU while on a European tour. These stories topped Tuesday’s newspaper headlines across Russia. Media: Russia to conduct nuclear drills in response to Western threats The Russian Armed Forces will carry out drills to simulate the use of non-strategic nuclear weapons, the Defense Ministry announced. The exercise’s goal is said to be "increasing the preparedness of the non-strategic nuclear forces to perform combat missions." These kinds of drills have been few and far between since the collapse of the Soviet Union, but they used to be held annually during Soviet times, Vedomosti notes. Russia’s nuclear doctrine authorizes the first use of nuclear weapons only when the country’s existence is at risk or an attempt is made to wipe out the Russian nuclear forces. The announcement of the drills does not change the national nuclear doctrine, Ilya Kramnik, research fellow at the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute of World Economy and International Relations, said. What is most notable is that the drills come amid certain provocative statements from NATO countries' officials. What we are seeing now is a clear nuclear message, something that has not happened often during Russia’s special military operation, Dmitry Stefanovich, a researcher with the Center for International Security at the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute of World Economy and International Relations, pointed out. This confirms a well-known fact: in case of a high-intensity conflict against a superior opponent, Russia will use non-strategic nuclear weapons, the analyst said. "These drills were prompted by the rising tensions triggered by the West, particularly by statements that NATO forces, including US troops, may be deployed to Ukraine," Admiral (Ret.) Sergey Avakyants, ex-commander of Russia’s Pacific Fleet, told Izvestia. Alexey Leonkov, military analyst and editor of the Arsenal Otechestva (or Arsenal of the Fatherland) magazine, expects that the upcoming exercise will send a message to any countries who think that Russia does not have the capability to use tactical nuclear weapons. However, Gabor Stier, Hungarian political scientist and Valdai Club member, believes that Western countries will try to avoid a direct conflict with Russia. Moscow is raising the stakes with its messaging, which is exacerbating the situation, but everyone involved still wants to avoid a serious escalation, the expert emphasized. Vedomosti: Israeli army issues evacuation warning ahead of planned offensive in southern Gaza On May 6, the Israeli army called on Palestinians to evacuate from the eastern neighborhoods of the southern Gazan city of Rafah into "an expanded humanitarian zone" 20 kilometers to the north ahead of a planned ground operation by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Vedomosti writes.

The evacuation plan was put forward less than 24 hours after peace talks ended between the delegations of Israel and Hamas, brokered by the US, Egypt and Qatar. According to Egypt’s Al Qahera News TV, negotiations stalled after Hamas fired ten rockets at Israeli positions near the Kerem Shalom border crossing, from where humanitarian supplies are coming to the Gaza Strip. The attack killed four Israelis. The announcement of a partial evacuation of Palestinians from Rafah is a public relations ploy by the Israeli authorities meant to ward off criticism from Western countries, Sergey Balmasov, senior expert at the Institute of the Middle East, noted. In his view, it’s not possible to transfer and accommodate even 100,000 Palestinians in a safe area because refugee camps are already overcrowded. Since the Washington-brokered peace talks in Cairo fell apart, the Americans must have accepted Israel’s ground operation in Rafah, Lev Sokolshchik, senior researcher with the Center for Comprehensive European and International Studies at the Higher School of Economics, said. The Americans cannot turn away from Israel because the country is in fact the United States’ outpost in the region. However, the ally is openly manipulating the Americans, dragging them into a conflict they don’t need, the expert noted. Israel’s operation in the south of the Gaza Strip will aggravate the humanitarian situation in the region, triggering a backlash from neighboring Arab countries, Balmasov went on to say. "The Israeli military is technically capable of leveling Rafah; however, this won’t destroy Hamas, while scores of refugees will pour into Egypt, which Cairo will see as a hostile act by Israel," the analyst added. Media: Xi seeking common ground with EU Chinese President Xi Jinping is traveling through Europe for the first time in five years. His itinerary makes it clear that Beijing doesn’t mind driving a wedge between Washington and its European allies. After France, whose president is trying to increase his country’s role in Europe, Xi will visit Hungary, the European Union’s main troublemaker, and Serbia, which is not an EU member and where pro-Russian sentiment is strong, Nezavisimaya Gazeta writes.

