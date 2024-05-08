FACTBOX: What is known about string of blasts at Ukraine’s power facilities

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Russia’s Armed Forces have struck Ukraine’s energy sector and military-industrial complex in response to Kiev’s attempts to attack Russian power facilities, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters.

According to the ministry, the strikes were carried out with drones as well as sea-and air-launched precision weapons, including Kinzhal hypersonic ballistic missiles.

In the early hours of Wednesday, explosions occurred at fuel and energy facilities in Kiev as well as in several other Ukrainian regions. Power outages were reported in some Ukrainian cities and districts. The authorities urged citizens to reduce energy consumption and warned of possible rolling blackouts in the evening hours.

TASS has compiled the key information about the situation.

Air raid warnings

Air raid warnings were issued throughout Ukraine at about 4:00 a.m. Moscow time (1:00 a.m. GMT) and were in effect for more than two hours.

The second nationwide air raid alert was issued at about 6:30 a.m. Moscow time (3:30 a.m. GMT), just 20 minutes after the previous one was canceled. The second alert was lifted at about 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT).

The alert was in effect much longer in a number of regions: for more than three hours in Kiev, for five hours in the Nikolayev Region and for seven hours in the Kharkov Region.

On Wednesday morning and afternoon, air raid sirens sounded again but were later canceled in some regions, including the Kharkov, Poltava and Sumy ones.

Aftermath

On Wednesday night, morning and afternoon, explosions were heard in the cities of Kiev and Kharkov, in the Ivano-Frankovsk, Lvov and Poltava Regions, as well as in the Kiev-controlled areas of the Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions.

Electricity generation and transmission facilities were damaged in the Vinnitsa, Ivano-Frankovsk, Kirovograd, Lvov and Poltava Regions, as well as in the Kiev-controlled areas of the Zaporozhye Region, Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko said.

Ukraine’s National Energy Company Ukrenergo said that equipment at one of its power facilities in central Ukraine was damaged, whereas the DTEK energy holding said that three of its thermal power plants had been severely damaged.

Following the explosions, power and water outages were reported in the city of Zaporozhye. A partial blackout was also reported in the city of Kherson (both are under Kiev’s control).

Power supply restrictions

Ukraine’s Energy Ministry has urged the country’s residents to reduce electricity consumption during peak hours (from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Moscow time, that is from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. GMT) due to considerable damage caused to infrastructure in a wide range of regions.

Ukrenergo warned about possible rolling blackouts across Ukraine from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. Moscow time (from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. GMT). Kiev has asked EU countries for emergency aid.

Fires at power facilities in western Ukraine

A fire has broken out at an energy facility in the Ivano-Frankovsk Region, where explosions were heard earlier in the day.

In the Lvov Region, a natural gas facility in the Stryi district and a thermal power plant in the Chervonograd district were damaged as a result of the explosions, the regional head, Maksim Kozitsky, said.

Poland’s response

Poland and its allied forces scrambled warplanes due to what Warsaw saw as active operation of Russian aircraft.

Russian Defense Ministry’s comments

Later, the Russian Defense Ministry informed about "a combined strike" on Ukraine’s energy and military-industrial enterprises. The ministry explained that the strike was delivered "in retaliation to the Kiev regime’s attempts to inflict damage on Russia’s energy facilities."

The goals of the strike were achieved, the ministry said. According to its data, "the strike substantially degraded Ukraine’s capabilities for rolling out military products and deploying Western-made armaments and military equipment to the line of combat engagement.".