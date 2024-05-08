US losing favor around world, while Russia's image improving — poll

BERLIN, May 8. /TASS/. The popularity of the US has dropped by five percentage points since 2023, while attitudes toward Russia are becoming more positive, according to the results of a poll conducted by German marketing company Latana and Denmark’s Alliance of Democracies Foundation on February 20 - April 15 among nearly 63,000 respondents from 53 countries.

The poll revealed that only 22% of respondents have a positive view of the United States. In 2023, the figure was 27%. The US’ image saw the biggest dip in the Middle East and North Africa (12 percentage points on average), as well as in Europe (seven percentage points).

Meanwhile, attitudes toward Russia, amid its special military operation, have become more positive (rising by five percentage points to -14%). Russia is viewed most positively in Asia (15%) and the Middle East (16%). The results of the survey also showed that, despite the fact that the overall assessment of the country remains negative, the countries that view Russia positively are home to the largest chunk of the world's population.