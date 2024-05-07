Russian forces destroy Ukrainian missile solid propellant workshop over past day

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian missile solid propellant workshop, fuel and equipment depots over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.

"During the last 24-hour period, operational/tactical aircraft, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces destroyed a workshop for the production of missile solid propellant, fuel and equipment depots of the Ukrainian army and struck enemy manpower and military hardware in 128 areas," the ministry said in a statement.

Russian forces improve frontline positions in Kupyansk area over past day

Russian forces improved their frontline positions in the Kupyansk area where the Ukrainian army lost roughly 335 troops, a German tank and an American armored personnel carrier over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units improved their forward edge positions in active operations and inflicted casualties on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 14th mechanized and 77th airmobile brigades in areas near the settlements of Sinkovka in the Kharkov Region and Novosyolovskoye in the Lugansk People’s Republic. The enemy lost as many as 335 personnel, a German-made Leopard 1 tank, a US-manufactured M113 armored personnel carrier, two armored combat vehicles and three motor vehicles," the ministry said.

In counterbattery fire, Russian troops destroyed a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer, a 122mm D-30 howitzer, a UK-manufactured 105mm L119 howitzer, two electronic warfare stations and two US-made AN/TPQ-36 counterbattery radar stations, it specified.

Ukraine’s army loses 600 troops in Donetsk area over past day

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 600 troops and a tank in battles with Russian forces in the Donetsk area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Southern Battlegroup units gained more advantageous sites and inflicted damage by firepower on the Ukrainian army’s amassed personnel and equipment in areas near the settlements of Grigorovka, Kleshcheyevka, Razdolovka, Krasnoye and Vesyoloye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours amounted to 600 personnel, a tank, three armored combat vehicles, ten motor vehicles, two 122mm Gvozdika motorized artillery systems, a 152mm Msta-B howitzer, a 100mm MT-12 anti-tank gun and a US-made AN/TPQ-36 counterbattery radar station, it specified.

Russian forces improve tactical position in Avdeyevka area over past day

Russian forces improved their tactical position in the Avdeyevka area where the Ukrainian army lost roughly 395 troops and a US-made tank over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units improved their tactical position as a result of successful operations and inflicted casualties on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 24th and 115th mechanized, 143rd infantry and 68th jaeger brigades in areas near the settlements of Leninskoye, Novokalinovo, Semyonovka and Solovyovo in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They also repulsed a counterattack by an assault group of the Ukrainian army’s 100th mechanized brigade near the settlement of Ocheretino in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost as many as 395 personnel, a US-manufactured Abrams tank, two US-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, two armored combat vehicles, four motor vehicles, a 152mm D-20 howitzer, a 122mm Gvozdika motorized artillery system and four 122mm D-30 howitzers in the Avdeyevka direction over the past 24 hours, it said.

Russian troops advance to better positions in south Donetsk area over past day

Russian troops gained better positions in the south Donetsk area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units gained more advantageous sites and inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 58th motorized infantry and 72nd mechanized brigades in areas near the settlements of Vodyanoye, Makarovka and Prechistovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. In addition, they repulsed a counterattack by an assault group of the 123rd territorial defense brigade near the settlement of Staromayorskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 170 personnel, two tanks, two armored personnel carriers, seven motor vehicles, a US-made 155mm M198 howitzer and a 152mm D-20 howitzer in the south Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russian forces inflict 40 casualties on Ukrainian troops in Zaporozhye area over past day

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 40 troops and two US-made howitzers in battles with Russian forces in the Zaporozhye area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted damage by firepower on amassed personnel and equipment in areas near the settlements of Rabotino and Verbovoye in the Zaporozhye area. The enemy lost as many as 40 personnel, three motor vehicles and two US-manufactured 155mm M777 howitzers," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses destroy 32 Ukrainian UAVs, 7 smart bombs over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down 32 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), 7 smart bombs and 7 rockets of the Vampire multiple launch rocket system over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down 32 unmanned aerial vehicles, 7 French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs and 7 rockets of the Czech-made Vampire multiple launch rocket system," the ministry said.

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 594 Ukrainian warplanes, 270 helicopters, 23,817 unmanned aerial vehicles, 512 surface-to-air missile systems, 15,940 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,280 multiple rocket launchers, 9,364 field artillery guns and mortars and 21,535 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.